Delta: Free WiFi; Sync Exclusives; Paramount+

Delta says it is the first US airline to introduce fast, free WiFi for all, in partnership with T-Mobile. The experience is coming to most domestic mainline aircraft by February 1st, with full availability on international and regional aircraft by the end of 2024.

The airline will offer the service on more than 700 Viasat-equipped aircraft by the end of 2023. Delta also announced plans to bring free WiFi on international and regional aircraft by the end of 2024.2

“At work, at home and everywhere in between, connectivity is essential to daily life, and your journey on Delta should be no different,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. “Our vision has long been to deliver an experience at 30,000 feet that feels similar to what our customers have available on the ground.”

“At T-Mobile, we believe staying connected while traveling should be an easy, seamless experience,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “T-Mobile customers already get free in-flight Wi-Fi and now we’re partnering with Delta to bring that experience to all customers — regardless of their wireless provider — so that anyone flying Delta can enjoy online access from take-off to touchdown.”

Delta also announced its plans for Delta Sync Exclusives hub — a new SkyMiles-unlocked mobile platform coming this spring aimed at elevating the in-flight connectivity experience with exclusive offers, access and entertainment from beloved brands that are mainstays of everyday life. Delta will launch Delta Sync Exclusives hub later this spring.

Delta is introducing content, access and offers for SkyMiles Members with mainstay brands they know and love in the air and on the ground, including T-Mobile, American Express, Paramount+, Resy, Atlas Obscura and New York Times Games.

Beginning in 2023, SkyMiles Members will enjoy exclusive content, access and offers from trusted brands as part of Delta Sync.

“Every customer should enjoy a journey that is customised and curated to their needs and preferences,” said Ranjan Goswami, SVP. – Customer Experience Design. “By integrating with brands our customers know and love, we’re raising the bar even further to ensure every trip is fit for them.”

Delta has also become the first domestic airline partner for Paramount+, with the pair agreeing an exclusive partnership that will bring the premium streaming service to millions of Delta SkyMiles Members. Starting this spring, Delta loyalty members on planes originating in the US will have access to a special free trial of the Paramount+ Premium service of popular content that spans breaking news, championship sports and a mountain of entertainment.

“Partnerships with some of the world’s largest and strongest consumer brands, such as the one we announced today with Delta, have been key to the market-leading growth of Paramount+ by engaging new consumers with our unmatched streaming offering,” said Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer at Paramount Streaming. “With this deal, Paramount and Delta are bringing every SkyMiles Member the full breadth and depth of Paramount+, all while 30,000 feet above the ground.”

“Delta customers expect nothing but the very best each time they fly, and that includes industry-leading reliability, memorable service, engaging entertainment and – now – free, fast streaming Wi-Fi,” said Goswami. “Paramount not only represents the best of the streaming industry, but they also share our passion for delivering personalized experiences fit to individual customers in ways that bring the experience in the sky closer to what you would find at home.”