SpaceX launching 40 OneWeb satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 40 OneWeb low Earth orbiting satellites into their transfer orbits on January 9th at at 11.50pm Florida time. The launch will be the second by SpaceX for its broadband rival OneWeb, and the 16th overall launch for OneWeb’s constellation.

This launch will add another 40 satellites to OneWeb’s LEO satellite fleet which now has well over 80 per cent of its first-generation constellation in place that will deliver global wholesale connectivity for its partners. This mission marks OneWeb’s second time launching from Florida, where its satellites are also produced by OneWeb Satellites – a joint venture between OneWeb and Airbus.

The launch will enable the company to continue expanding services around the world as it grows its fleet and seeks to initiate services for more partners across the US, Southern Europe, Australia and more. OneWeb’s connectivity solutions are already active in Alaska, Canada, the UK, Greenland and wider Arctic area, providing internet connectivity to unserved and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses.

OneWeb is in the process of merging with geostationary operator Eutelsat.