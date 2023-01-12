France: 1.4m Netflix ad-tier subs

According to the results of NPA Conseil / Harris Interactive’s latest OTT barometer, the Netflix ‘Basic with Ads’ tier reached close to 1.4 million subscribers in France at the end of December 2022. Three in five of these are new customers.

Nationwide, Netflix has set a new subscription record, with 33.5 per cent of French homes now having access to the streaming service – a 3.3 per cent growth on the last quarter. The ad-toer subscribers represent almost 90 per cent of new subscribers recruited by Netflix in Q4, which equates to more than 800.000.

However, the new advertising tier hasn’t reduced the amount of password sharing, which is still accounts for over 20 per cent of the platform’s viewers.

Combining subscribers and ‘free riders’, Netflix is regularly used in 13 million (43 per cent) of French homes.