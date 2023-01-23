Fabric acquires Internet Video Archive

Fabric, a player in media and entertainment catalogue management, has acquired Internet Video Archive (IVA). For the past 18 years, IVA has been providing movie, TV, and game promotional content to some of the biggest names in the media industry. IVA’s database has one of the most complete inventories of entertainment trailers, as well as a baseline catalogue of film and television metadata. IVA also provides insights on titles that are trending on a daily basis, up-to the minute rankings, future releases, and links to where to view or purchase content.

Fabric – whose clients include Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount Global, HBO, MGM, and FOX – says the acquisition enables the company to provide greater value by instantly matching titles to IVA’s library, and enabling the sharing of data across its customers.

“With mutual clients calling for IVA to integrate with Fabric, it was clear that our two services were highly complementary,” said Rhodes Mason, President of IVA. “Fabric’s ability to connect supply chain systems as well as manage and enrich titles is a natural fit for IVA. The combination can enable both enrichment and data matching, as well the potential to update tens of millions of consumers across IVA’s content discovery platforms in an instant. This benefits IVA’s clients with real-time data at the point of creation and gives Fabric’s customers greater control of data provenance. The combination of the two companies will enable customers to efficiently capitalise on all the new and innovative entertainment products that exist today and into the future.”

“Integrating IVA’s services natively into the Fabric platform will help standardise our clients’ title catalogues more easily, provide insights about their marketing, and verify their licensing across streaming platforms,” added Rob Delf, CEO of Fabric. “At the end of the day, this acquisition is about listening to the needs of our customers, and coming up with ways to deliver more value through our tools and services. This acquisition will only accelerate Fabric’s ability to manage customer title catalogs efficiently and cost-effectively in one place, and enable the sharing of that information with better control and accuracy.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.