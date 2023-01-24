Netgem’s Eisenberg joins Sandbox Group

Edutainment specialist Sandbox Group has appointed Shan Eisenberg as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer working across the learning, gaming and kids divisions.

Building on his telco and content tech background, Eisenberg’s focus will be on accelerating growth of the Sandbox group through its existing partners and new collaborations amongst global Service Providers and Telcos in particular, as well as OEMs and new verticals. He will be working on bringing to life new products and services, unleashing the company’s digital products that include preschool learning platform Hopster and Brazilian kids edutainment platform, PlayKids.

Eisenberg will bring on board his previous experience at TV streaming pioneer, Netgem, where he spent eight years bringing together entertainment streaming, technology, and Telco distribution. In this role he launched the first European pay-TV box deployments for Amazon Prime Video, NBC Universal’s Hayu, BritBox, Rakuten TV, TikTok and more. He also expanded distribution of Netgem TV in the UK to over 15 UK Internet Service Providers including TalkTalk.

Prior to Netgem, Eisenberg spent a decade in the telco industry working at the telecom operator EE (now part of BT group) and previously at Orange UK and Cable & Wireless (now part of Vodafone group). As Head of Broadband & TV Propositions and Pricing at EE he launched the first converged quadplay offerings.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Sandbox Group and heading the team behind some of the best kids entertainment and learning brands on the market,” declared Eisenberg. “I see a huge opportunity in launching new collaborations with telcos and service providers to enhance their propositions towards young families, leveraging the latest and greatest in edutainment tech and content.”

Eisenberg will be based in the Group’s London office.