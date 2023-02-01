Forecast: Sustained broadband spending to 2027

According to a report by Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data centre industries, predicts that sales of PON equipment for fibre-to-the-home deployments, cable broadband access equipment, and fixed wireless CPE will all increase from 2022 to 2027, as service providers continue to expand their fibre and DOCSIS 4.0 networks, while expanding the types of services they deliver to residential subscribers.

“Service providers around the world continue to transition their broadband networks to fibre and retire their existing copper and DSL networks,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “With markets expected to become more competitive, broadband providers will have to continue spending in order to differentiate their services not only by increasing advertised speeds, but also improving latency and expanding managed Wi-Fi services.”