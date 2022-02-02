Forecast: Growth for PON equipment sales to 2026

According to a report by Dell’Oro Group predicts that sales of PON equipment for fibre to the home deployments, cable broadband access equipment, and fixed wireless CPE will all increase from 2021 to 2026, as service providers look to expand both the reach and rate of their fixed broadband services.

“Between national broadband plans, public subsidisation, and private equity, spending on broadband infrastructure will see sustained growth through 2024, and will remain strong through 2026,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Competition for broadband subscribers is heating up everywhere, fueling the need for operators to invest heavily in their access networks.”

Additional highlights from the report: