Portugal: NOS enables virtual group watching

NOS is the first operator in Portugal to launch a feature that enables the watching of TV programmes in a group, in a virtual room.

Available in the NOS TV App, Group View allows NOS TV subscribers to invite up to four other waccounts and simultaneously watch a TV programme, while being able to talk and interact with the content.

This feature, launching in beta mode to allow evolution of the experience, is available free of charge and can be used on all channels, including thematic ones such as sports.

NOS is also adding a Match Highlights feature, which allows NOS TV customers to browse through the highlights of football matches. This mode can be used during football games broadcast live on the main channels of the grid.

The NOS TV App allows the viewing of more than 100 TV channels, recordings and VideoClub inside and outside the home via mobile devices, and is also available for access on other boxes (Android TV or Apple TV) or Android Smart TV.