Showtime lays off 120 staff

Showtime, the US cable network, has let go of some 120 staff as part of its cost-cutting exercise in its merger with Paramount Media Networks into Paramount+.

The news comes amidst a greater integration between MTV Entertainment Studios and Showtime. In January, Paramount Global announced that Showtime’s premium cable pay-TV service as well as the top tier of Paramount+ will combine into a newly-branded service, Paramount+ With Showtime.

New Showtime boss Chris McCarthy outlined all of the moves in a memo to staff which revealed that Nina L Diaz will serve as chief creative officer and president of content of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. Keith Cox, the head of scripted content at MTV Studios, will report to Diaz as president of scripted for both divisions.

The full list of other moves (as outlined in the memo) are as followed:

Creative Leadership – Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios

Amy Israel – Amy will continue in her role as EVP for Showtime Original Scripted, reporting to Nina

Trevor Rose – Trevor will expand his role as EVP/Head of Talent and Casting, reporting to Nina

Keri Flint – Keri will expand her role as EVP/Head of Production, reporting to Nina and Keyes

Michael Elias – Michael will take on a new role as EVP/Head of Scripted Production, reporting to Keri

Showtime – Executives

Gary Levine – As announced earlier, Gary will be Senior Creative Advisor for Showtime

Virginia Lazalde McPherson – Virginia will be taking on a new role as EVP/Head of Strategy & Business Operations, serving as my deputy for all things Showtime

Amy Britt – Amy will continue her role as EVP Talent & Casting for Showtime reporting to Gary and Trevor

Tracey Wolfson – Tracey will continue in her role as SVP, Program Operations and Global Distribution, reporting to Keyes

Ken Kay – Ken will continue in his role as EVP of Distribution for Showtime, reporting to Ray Hopkins

Stephen Espinoza – Stephen will continue in his role as President of Sports, moving over to CBS Sports reporting to David Berson, President of CBS Sports

Michael Engleman – Michael will continue in his role as Chief Marketing Officer

Kim Lemon – Kim will continue in his role as EVP/Head of Insights & Prog., reporting to Colleen and me

Group Leadership – Paramount Media Networks and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios

Keyes Hill-Edgar – Keyes will expand his role as Chief Operating Officer

Barbara Zaneri – Barb will expand her role as Chief Programming Acquisitions Officer for Paramount Global, taking on day to day responsibilities for Showtime

Laurel Weir – Laurel will continue in her role as EVP/Head of Prog. & Insights, reporting to Colleen and me

Ericka Wright-Tomlinson – Ericka will expand her role as SVP/Head of HR, reporting to Whitney Delich, EVP HR

Jeannie Scalzo – Jeannie will expand her role as EVP of Brand Partnerships across the Group

Lance McPherson – Lance will expand his role as EVP, Deputy GC and Business & Legal Affairs, reporting to Seth Levin, EVP and Deputy GC for Paramount Media Networks and will continue to partner with Keyes

Liza Burnett Fefferman – Liza will expand her role as EVP/Head of Comms. & Co-Head, MTV Doc Films w/Nina

Amy Campbell – Amy will continue in her role as Chief Marketing Officer

Candice Brancazio – Candice will expand her role as CFO, partnering w/Keyes & reporting to Bryon Rubin, CFO of TV Media

Kelly Bradshaw – Kelly will continue in her role as SVP/Head of International Markets, reporting to Pam and me

“Additionally, Bruce Gillmer will continue to oversee all music across the company inclusive of Showtime in his role as President of Music and Tentpole Events continuing to report to Bob [Bakish]. No changes to Nickelodeon Networks and, as previously announced, Erin Calhoun has expanded her role as EVP Comms. for Paramount/Showtime Streaming & Cross-Co. Publicity, reporting to Tom Ryan & Justin Dini, Head of Comms. Erin will continue to partner with Liza and me on the content we create for streaming. With this new structure, we will be saying goodbye to several colleagues and friends who have been vital in making Showtime what is today including from the executive team: Michael Crotty, Vinnie Malhotra, Rob Rosenberg, Kent Sevener and, as announced earlier today, Jana Winograde. Please join me in thanking them for their invaluable contributions and wishing them the best in their next endeavors,” added McCarthy.