Paramount+, Showtime to merge in US

Paramount has announced that its Showtime brand is set to be mergedwith Paramount+. In the US, the streaming and linear platforms will now be rebranded as ‘Paramount+ With Showtime’. Later this year the Showtime streaming service will cease operations.

In a memo to staff, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said: “With Showtime’s content integrated into our flagship streaming service […] Paramount+ will become the definitive multiplatform brand in the streaming space – and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content in this way. While we are confident this is the right move for our company, our consumers, and our partners, we know this change brings uncertainty for the teams working on these brands and businesses.”

Addressing to potential of lay-offs, Bakish added: “We are committed to being as transparent and thoughtful as possible throughout this process, and we expect to share additional details in the coming weeks.”

At the same time Showtime confirmed it is cancelling three shows that are wrapped but have not aired. Return runs of Three Women, Let the right one in and American Gogolo are all canned and will be hoping for new homes elsewhere.

Showtime, from Viacom, was founded as the first rival to take on HBO as a premium-level movie service for US cable.