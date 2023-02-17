NBCUniversal promotes trio of execs

NBCUniversal is investing in its leadership with the promotion of three key executives across the portfolio. The announcement of the two new leaders in the advertising business follows the organisation’s restructuring, which the compnay says focused on better serving clients and partners in a One Platform environment.

In addition, E! continues to build up its leadership team while solidifying its role in entertainment new. The executives and their new roles are as followed:

Tammy Filler, who most recently served as Executive Vice President and Editor-in-Chief at E! News, will join the Advertising & Partnerships division as Executive Vice President of the new Content and Talent Partnerships team. Now reporting directly into Josh Feldman, Global Chief Marketing Officer for NBCUniversal’s Advertising & Partnerships division, Filler will be responsible for evolving and maintaining advertising strategies and sponsorships as well as developing monetisation opportunities around NBCU IP and talent. She will lead a strategic team of content and talent subject matter experts across the NBCUniversal portfolio. Since joining E! News in 2019, Filler has been an integral part of the brand’s multi-platform growth, most recently overseeing the creative development and production of current franchises as well as all digital content across E! Online, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Following Filler’s transition, Jenny Depper, who exits the role of Vice President, Digital for Syndication Studios, will take on the role of Senior Vice President, E! News Digital. Reporting to Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Syndication Studios and E! News, Depper will assume oversight of Digital Strategy, Audience & Monetisation, and Content Development across the business. Depper joined NBCUniversal in 2017 and most recently oversaw digital strategy, content development, growth and revenue for Syndication Studios’ digital properties. In conjunction with Depper’s promotion, the search for a new digital strategy lead for Syndication Studios is currently underway.

As Executive Vice President, Creative Partnerships for the Advertising & Partnerships group, Jamie Cutburth will be responsible for executing the marketing vision for the company’s advertising partners across the entire NBCUniversal ecosystem. Cutburth is responsible for working with clients across marketing, creative and the development and implementation of creative strategies that leverage all of NBCUniversal’s portfolio, including streaming, linear, social and digital. Cutburth joined NBCUniversal in 2011 where he has previously led partnership strategy for brands such as Top Chef, The Real Housewives franchise, WWE and more. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Creative and Development for the division. Cutburth will also report directly to Josh Feldman alongside Filler.