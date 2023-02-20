Extreme E sees 30% audience increase in Season 2

As electric racing series Extreme E gets ready for its third season, the championship as revealed it sae strong growth in its global audience figures in 2022, rising to 135 million viewers. This marks an improvement of more than 30 per cent compared to its inaugural season in 2021.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “It’s fantastic to see that Extreme E’s audience has continued to grow substantially as we head towards our third season. Our core fan base has grown at rapid rates across multiple channels and platforms in 2022 so it’s a very assuring sign that our mix of purpose driven mission, stunning locations, and thrilling racing action, are working well in attracting audiences. To establish ourselves so strongly after only two years of racing is extremely pleasing and we are looking forward to growing further still in the seasons ahead.”

The 135 million figure can be broken down as follows:

90.5 million viewers on linear TV

44.5 million watching on our digital platforms, the most notable of which was extreme-e.com which offered live streaming of all televised sessions to more than 180 territories.

These viewers were derived from a global total of 12,378 hours of programming, delivered as 40 per cent live, 33 per cent delayed or repeated and the remaining 27 per cent from the highlights shows produced following each race.

Extreme E is currently shown by more than 90 broadcasters in over 200 territories worldwide.



Charlie Dundas, Managing Director at YouGov Sport, added: “This is a superb health check for Extreme E. To see its audience grow by a third in its second season strongly endorses that the championship is gaining interest and credibility and now cementing itself in the market. “It is hugely positive to see a new motorsport outperforming the market with the younger generation and a greater gender balance and is an exciting indicator of the future for this championship.”



The countdown is on to Extreme E Season 3, which kicks off in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, on March 11th and 12th.