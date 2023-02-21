Vodafone expands European collaboration with Google

Vodafone is to expand its European collaboration with Google within the Vodafone TV platform, mobile messaging and Pixel devices.

The expanded agreement between the companies will enable Vodafone customers to access new messaging experiences through the adoption of Google Jibe Cloud to power Vodafone’s use of Rich Communications Services (RCS). The agreement will also introduce the Pixel 7 handset to Vodafone customers and build out Vodafone functionality for other Pixel categories. Android will also be adopted as the preferred platform for Vodafone’s TV offer in nine countries. The expanded agreement will also enable Google to leverage further the power of Vodafone’s 5G and ultra-fast fibre-optic networks.

“Google and Vodafone are teaming up to bring users modern messaging with RCS, an engaging interactive TV experience and exciting new Android smartphones,” said Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google. “We appreciate the partnership with Vodafone and we’re excited to delight our millions of mutual customers across Europe.”

Aldo Bisio, Chief Commercial Officer of Vodafone Group, added: “Expanding our excellent relationship with Google further will enable us to leverage their technological innovation to provide our consumer and business customers with engaging new experiences built on best-in-class services, all of which will be underpinned by our 5G and Gigafast broadband networks.