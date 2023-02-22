Overtime Boxing launching with DAZN

Overtime, builder of disruptive new sports leagues, has announced its entry into boxing with the launch of OTX. Starting this August, OTX will host a summer series with four weekend match cards featuring the sport’s next stars at OTE Arena. This is consistent with Overtime’s global focus on the next generation of sports fans and athletes. DAZN will serve as OTX’s exclusive media rights partner in Year 1 and Nutrabolt, owner of the C4 Energy brand, has signed on as an inaugural sponsor.

“These next waves of fighters have remarkable stories of grit and perseverance. We feel privileged that we can help empower them as they work to reach their dreams and share their stories with Overtime’s millions of fans,” said Brandon Rhodes, GM of OTX. “As with Overtime Elite and OT7, we’re going to work with our partners at DAZN to innovate and disrupt, all with a fan-first and fighter-first approach.”

Matches will be held at OTE Arena featuring both male and female pro boxers. All fights will be streamed on DAZN with additional content distributed over Overtime’s social channels. Fans will have access to year-round content of next-gen boxers as they prepare and train, as well as out-of-the-ring storytelling.

“We are massive fans of what Brandon and the team at Overtime have been doing. Their vision is a natural fit on the platform”, said Joe Markowski CEO North America, DAZN Group. “We are both disruptors in the market, and with our best-in-class production and knowledge of the sport, we are confident we can create something very special.”

To help power OTX and its summer series, C4 Energy will serve as the exclusive energy drink and inaugural partner. The brand will also be heavily involved with in-arena branding, streaming integrations, training content and more.

“C4 has been elevating the physical performance of everyday and elite athletes for over 10 years, and we’re consistently the top choice for anyone looking to take their game to the next level. We’re thrilled to partner with OTX as we expand into the high-energy world of boxing,” added Robert Zajac, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutrabolt. “Boxers have long told us that C4 Energy is their go-to for performance energy, and we’re committed to investing in the next generation of these explosive athletes and their passions.”