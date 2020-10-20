Germany: DAZN launching Football Hub on TikTok

DAZN is launching a new football service in Germany with short-form mobile platform TikTok and football website Kicker.

Branded ‘The Football Hub’, the service will feature exclusive ‘behind the secnes’ live streams and challenges and provide personal insights into the lives of Bundesliga footballers.

Fabian Pecher, a social influencer and TikTok creator, will provide commentary on current football events and the biggest moments in football history, alongside some football skills tutorials.

The Football Hub will also have video tools and filters to inspire even more football creativity in the TikTok community, encouraging people to show their passion for the game, DAZN said The Hub’s in-platform game will also enable fans to come together as teams and bet on the outcome of Bundesliga matches.

Thomas de Buhr, executive vice president for DAZN in the DACH region said: “Extending our content into the hub on TikTok offers fans many new opportunities to directly access exclusive DAZN football content Furthermore, there will be exciting insights behind the scenes of DAZN.

Charlotte Kohlhas, responsible for TikTok’s media partnerships in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, added: “We already have a lot of creative football content on our platform, so it was a logical next step for us to create this hub of incredible content. Right now, football fans have limited access to stadiums, so this is a great alternative on TikTok with so many possibilities to interact and for fans to feel closer to their favourite clubs and players”.

For the 2020-21 season, live and on-demand sports streaming service DAZN will show 45 Bundesliga matches on Fridays, Sunday lunchtimes and Mondays in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It will also stream 110 out of 138 matches from the UEFA Champions League.