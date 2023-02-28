ITVX adding StudioCanal Presents

ITV has announced a partnership with StudioCanal to carry its StudioCanal Presents service, which will bolster ITVX Premium, the streamer’s subscription tier, giving ITVX subscribers access to hundreds of titles from StudioCanal’s catalogue.

Scheduled to launch on ITVX Premium this spring, the deal will see over 400 films added to the subscription tier of the service, which is available from £5.99 per month. ITVX Premium also provides subscribers with access to BritBox’s catalogue and all of ITVX’s wide range of content ad-free.

StudioCanal’s library includes family favourites such as Paddington and Paddington 2 (pictured), A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, and classics like The Railway Children starring Jenny Agutter

StudioCanal Presents also features award-winning films such as Legend starring Tom Hardy, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy starring Gary Oldman, Non Stop starring Liam Neeson, The Imitation Game starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Apocalypse Now starring Marlon Brando, David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, Alan Patridge: Alpha Papa, starring Steve Coogan Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth, The Deer Hunter, starring Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken, and many more.

StudioCanal Presents also offers a wealth of TV series such as Hannibal, the prequel series to The Silence of the Lambs; Russell T Davies’ dystopian drama Years and Years; all eight series of popular French procedural Spiral; hip-hop drama All the Way Up, which broke streaming records upon its launch on Canal+ in France; and cult Danish thriller Below the Surface.

ITV’s Director of Content Partnerships, Streaming, Laura Franses, commented: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with StudioCanal Presents. This fantastic collection of films and television series is the perfect addition to ITVX Premium, where subscribers can browse quality content ad-free to their hearts’ content.”