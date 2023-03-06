South Africa’s eMedia, which owns the Openview free-to-air broadcasting bundle, has launched a satellite-based pay-TV bouquet called Ultraview in the country.

The new service from eMedia – which transmits the popular e.tv channel – is seen as a direct competitor to MultiChoice’s DStv pay-bouquet.

“Ultraview enables viewers to see additional bouquets of content for a monthly subscription, while retaining and enjoying the free Openview content on their decoder,” the company said in a statement. The free Openview tier will remain available.

The Ultraview bouquet, which will cost R74.99/month (about €3.89), will offer two channels at launch: OUTtv and Fuse. Other channels will be added very soon.

OUTtv is described as a lifestyle channel featuring a variety of LGBTQI series, reality shows, documentaries, telenovelas, gay romcoms, films and OUT original programmes. The Fuse channel will broadcast “vibrant entertainment that celebrates and amplifies fresh, young voices”. Fuse will feature movies, documentaries, competition shows and Fuse original series.