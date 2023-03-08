M7, a German provider of TV entertainment for cable and IP networks, has extended its partnership with NBCUniversal Global Networks Germany. The new, expanded agreement includes the long-term distribution rights of the HD pay-TV channels SYFY and 13th Street, which M7 partners will continue to offer to their customers via their cable networks and IPTV platforms.

With the expansion of the distribution of Universal TV, NBCUniversal’s third pay-TV brand in German-speaking countries, the programme diversity of the M7 portfolio continues to increase. With Universal TV, M7 offers a broad mix of family entertainment with high-quality feature films and brand new series.

In addition to the linear channels of the three premium pay-TV channels, M7 partners can provide viewers with numerous interactive additional functions that enable flexible TV use, including the restart of current programmes, TV recordings via network PVR and multiscreen use via smartphone/tablet app.

“We are pleased about the long-term contract extension with NBCUniversal, with whom we have a long-standing, successful partnership. In this way, we ensure continuity for M7 partners and their customers. With Universal TV, we are also adding another attractive premium HD pay-TV channel to the M7 portfolio, with which our partners can offer viewers clear added value,” said Marco Hellberg, Managing Director of Eviso Germany GmbH, the M7 Business Partner in Germany.

“We are very pleased that the successful cooperation between M7 and NBCUniversal Global Networks Germany will be continued and expanded with the integration of Universal TV. In addition to our successful pay-TV channel brands 13th Street and SYFY, Universal TV complements M7’s TV entertainment offering with exceptional entertainment with exclusive series and rousing blockbusters,” added Elke Walthelm, Managing Director, NBCUniversal Global Networks Deutschland GmbH.