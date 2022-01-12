NBCUniversal, RTL AdConnect partnership

Media and entertainment giant NBCUniversal is partnering with RTL AdConnect, the international advertising sales house of RTL Group, in a move which will see both brands – for the first time – give each other access to their premium TV and digital inventory assets, unleashing what they say is an unparalleled opportunity for marketers globally.

This bilateral, international partnership will open up new advertising opportunities for marketers across the US, Europe and Asia. RTL AdConnect will now be able to provide its European clients and partner agencies access to all NBCUniversal-owned & operated premium, brand-safe TV and digital inventory. As part of the new partnership, NBCUniversal will also represent RTL AdConnect’s premium Total Video European portfolio, providing its Chinese and US-based clients based strong reach and powerful advertising solutions. This will include the leading TV channels and digital premium platforms from RTL AdConnect’s media partners in Europe.

The move further enhances NBCUniversal’s One Platform offering – which gives marketers the power to reach audiences wherever they are across the full NBCUniversal ecosystem – as well as increasing the brands footprint in key markets outside the US.

The pair say the move is also a sign that the marketplace should expect further global growth in the years ahead. “We want NBCUniversal to be the number one choice for marketers globally,” asserted KC Sullivan, President of Global Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “RTL strengthens our advertising offering in Continental Europe as we strive to deepen our presence across the region.”

For RTL AdConnect, the partnership reinforces their one-stop-shop offering in Europe, and allows to extend their inventory solutions outside European borders, and to establish stronger and more direct connections with brands based in the United States and China.

“We are absolutely thrilled about this bilateral partnership with NBCUniversal,” declared Stéphane Coruble, CEO, RTL AdConnect. “This new collaboration widens our international footprint with the leading US broadcasting group and allows us to provide marketers with even more global advertising solutions.”