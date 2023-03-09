Canal+ 18 month pay DTT renewal

French TV regulator Arcom has renewed Canal+ pay DTT frequency for an 18-month period until June 5th 2025.

Requested by the pay-TV group itself, while the renewal usually covers a five-years period, the shorter duration reflects Canal+’s desire to remain agile and be in a position to return the frequency should its business model evolve. In 2020, pay-DTT only represented 5 per cent of Canal+’s viewership.

Canal+’s latest agreement with Arcom obliges the broadcaster to invest 6 per cent of its annual revenue into French and European TV content (EOF), with two-thirds going to independent production.

The new authorisation also acknowledges Canal+’s commitment with the film industry to stake €510 million over three years (€170 million per year) into European movies.