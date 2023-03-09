Vevo launches linear channels on Amazon Freevee

Vevo, the music video network, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Amazon to launch new Vevo FAST channels on Amazon Freevee in both the UK and Germany. The announcement comes following an initial launch on Freevee in the US in December.

Vevo’s flagship linear channel, Vevo Pop, will be available in both markets as part of the expansion. Vevo Pop localised content features global superstars, like The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, plus local talent from each country – whether that’s Becky Hill and Little Mix in the UK, or Lotte and Alli Neumann in Germany.

German Freevee users will also be able to watch Vevo Schlager Pop – a channel offering the latest and greatest German pop music from artists, such as Helene Fischer, Ben Zucker, Sarah Lombardi, and many more.

“Amazon already was a critical partner for Vevo in bringing on-demand, premium music video content to music fans via our app on Fire TV and Echo Show. We are pleased to now offer new Vevo FAST channels to Amazon Freevee users in the UK and Germany,” said Rob Christensen, senior vice president, global sales & distribution, Vevo. “These are the first markets Vevo has launched in with Freevee outside of the United States, reflecting our wider strategy to expand our FAST network to fans globally. We are excited to roll out in additional European territories, to engage with more of Amazon’s user base, and to offer new and creative ways for brands to advertise via CTV.”