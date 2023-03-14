MásMóvil profit skyrockets

Spain’s fourth largest operator multiplay operator MásMóvil has increased its profit by 134 per cent to €444 million in 2022, mainly as a result of the sale of Euskaltel’s broadband network to Basque investors for €850 million.

EBITDA stood at €1.19 billion, up 26 per cent. Revenues amounted to €2.89 billion, up 17 per cent, out of which €2.64 billion related to revenues per services, with a 19 per cent rise.

In terms of customers, MásMóvil also performed well, with broadband customers growing by 7 per cent to 3.3 million, mobile customers by 6 per cent to 9.3 million. Overall, the company gained 800,000 new customers to a total of 15.3 million

The results come at a time when the EC is studying the proposed merger with Orange, with an initial decision scheduled to be made by April 3rd.