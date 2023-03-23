Apple to bid for EPL

Apple TV+ is considering a bid for the rights to broadcast the English Premier League.

Reports state that the streamer could bid for the EPL and the lower English Leagues. The move would build the company’s global football coverage following its $2.5 billion, 10-year rights deal with Major League Soccer to stream games from the US league. The MLS deal was one of the biggest sports streaming deals in history.

Bloomberg also reports that Apple is setting aside $1 billion for films destined for cinema release ahead of exclusive access on the platform.