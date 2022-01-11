Apple, MLB in streaming talks

Apple is holding discussions with Major League Baseball (MLB) with regards to streaming live games next season.

Talks are already at a “serious stage” according to The New York Post, and a deal could see Apple offer live sports content on its Apple TV+ platform for the first time.



MLB has been attempting to sell a Monday and Wednesday games package that ESPN recently relinquished. It is unknown at this stage if Apple would be permitted to be the sole broadcaster for these select games in the US.

MLB and Apple have thus far not commented on any potential deal.