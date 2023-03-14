Warner Pass launching on Prime Video France

Following the announcement in January 2023 of a deal between Warner Bros Discovery and Prime Video France to launch a new offering bringing together a library of WBD content, the ‘Pass Warner’ (Warner Pass) launches in the country on March 16th, exclusively to Prime Video Channels for Prime Video subscribers, including all HBO and all 12 Warner Bros. channels. Discovery, at the price of €9.99 per month without commitment.

Subscribers will have access to on-demand corners from HBO, Warner TV, Toonami and Adult Swim. The remaining channels will be rolled out gradually until April 3rd.