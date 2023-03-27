IPL cricket on DAZN in UK

Every match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will be available to watch in the UK and Ireland on DAZN. Starting on March 31st, all 74 matches, including the playoffs and finals, will be included in the DAZN subscription, at no extra cost.

The short format cricket tournament is in its sixteenth year. The 2023 season will feature some of the biggest names in world cricket, including MS Dhoni, Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya, Tim Southee, Quinton de Kock, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Jos Butler, Virat Kohli and Harry Brook playing the IPL’s brand of all-out attacking cricket in some the most iconic venues in the game.

Harry Brook, England and Sunrisers Hyderabad star, commented: “This year has been massive for me as a cricketer, and the opportunity to play for the Sunrisers in the IPL is another huge challenge that I am relishing. It’s great news that all 74 IPL matches are going to be live and on-demand on DAZN to UK-based fans of the competition. It’s going to be a huge tournament this year and I can’t wait to be playing and competing with some of the biggest names in world cricket. Make sure you subscribe to DAZN to follow all the action.”

DAZN 1 HD, a recently launched multi-sport channel available on Sky, will also be showing DAZN’s full IPL coverage.

DAZN Group CEO, Shay Segev, said: “DAZN is committed to building the world’s ultimate destination for sports fans; this means investing in developing our platform alongside acquiring and delivering premium rights. The IPL is the world’s foremost T20 cricket competition, which features the biggest names in cricket battling it out over 74 matches, all of which are available live and exclusively to DAZN’s UK subscribers. With access to DAZN starting at less than nine pounds a month, and a whole host of quality content available, including not only IPL but the Joshua versus Franklin fight on April 1st, there’s never been a better time for UK sports fans to subscribe to DAZN.”