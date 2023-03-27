Molotov offers free-subscriptions to Salto subs

French streaming service Molotov has announced it will offer a one-year free subscription to Salto’s previous customers, as the streaming joint-venture between TF1, M6 and France Télévisions has closed its service, just two years after its launch.

Salto’s subscribers will be given free access to Molotov’s extended offering, commitment free, if they register on Molotov’s ‘Welcome’ section before April 2nd, and prove they held a Salto subscription.

Molotov’s Welcome offering includes 85 channels, including the DTT networks (outside of M6 Group), all catch-up TV services and Full-HD viewing on two screens, across all devices. After twelve months, subscribers to the free deal can choose to be transferred to Molotov Extra, at a cost of €5.99 per month.

Before closing, Salto attracted two million subscribers paying €7.99 a month (or €5.80 per month for those who chose a 12 month contract).