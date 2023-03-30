RTI, Meta, anti-piracy partnership

Italian media group Mediaset’s RTI Reti Televisive Italiane and Meta Platforms (Meta) have signed a multi-year partnership to fight online piracy.

As part of this partnership, Meta and RTI will collaborate on the implementation of a series of tools and systems to protect RTI’s copyrighted content, including live broadcasts.

In addition, Meta will provide RTI with dedicated training and support in order to use tools most effectively such as Meta’s ‘Rights Manager’, a content management system that enables rights holders of all sizes to authorise, manage and protect their own content (video, audio and images) online.

RTI and Meta say the partnership represents an important step in the fight against online piracy.

“RTI is pleased with the agreement with Meta, which is in line with the Copyright Directive and which represents a paradigmatic turning point to compensate for the loss of value suffered by the cultural industries in the absence of a regulatory framework that would redefine the responsibilities of online platforms,” stated Gina Nieri, Mediaset Institutional Affairs Director and RTI Vice President. “The agreement with Meta demonstrates that, if the platforms work together to prevent acts of piracy, it is possible to find solutions that herald growth and value creation for the entire supply chain. While we continue the judicial fight where intellectual property rights continue to be violated, we hope that the European Commission will find useful tools to curb the piracy of live content or content of equivalent economic value. We are confident of continuing the effective collaboration with Meta on this too.”