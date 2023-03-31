DAZN, J.League extend right deal

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, and J.League, the Japanese professional football league have extended their broadcast partnership until 2023. The deal is based on similar profit-sharing model to DAZN’s recently announced NFL partnership.

DAZN Group CEO, Shay Segev – who flew to Tokyo to sign the deal – commented: “Launched as our first market in 2016, DAZN has grown into the biggest digital sports platform in Japan. The success of the Japanese business is vital to DAZN’s overall strategy, and this agreement reinforces our valued relationship with the J.League. This partnership is the foundation of our business in Japan. We are delighted to extend until 2033, and our continued investment will further contribute to the development of Japanese football together with the J.League.”

DAZN Japan Executive Vice President, Manabu Yamada, said: “The J.League has been one of DAZN’s most important partners since our launch, and we know is very important content for sports fans in Japan. The success of the J.League is the success of DAZN Japan and under the new leadership of both parties, we will continue to build an even better relationship, actively implement various new initiatives to promote the growth of the J.League and do our utmost to make the J.League even more exciting for fans to enjoy.”

J.League Chairman, Yoshikazu Nonomura, added: “Since the beginning of my tenure as Chairman, DAZN and I have had a number of discussions about how best to continue growing together. In order for the J-League to grow into a more attractive league based on our new strategy, DAZN has agreed to expand the number of free-to-air match broadcasts. We feel that increasing the number of opportunities to experience the J-League in various forms, including the J3 League, which will now be retained by the J-League, will lead to an expansion of the fanbase and create a new partnership that will be win-win for the J-League and DAZN.”