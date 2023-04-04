beIN renews PTO Tour deal

The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) has renewed its deal with beIN Sports, as one of the main broadcasters of the 2023 PTO Tour. The deal will see them broadcast the PTO Tour on a non-exclusive basis in MENA, Asia and North America (US & Canada).

The agreement means beIN Sports will broadcast live coverage of all 2023 PTO Tour races, which currently includes the inaugural PTO European Open in Ibiza (May 6th), the PTO US Open in Milwaukee (August 4th and 5th) and the first PTO Asian Open in Singapore (August 19th and 20th).

There is also a package of non-live programming that will incorporate preview shows and highlights around the races as well as individual athlete films showcasing the backstories of the world’s best triathletes and nine episodes of Beyond Human, the PTO’s new docuseries that will go behind-the-scenes with the main contenders during the 2023 season.

Tim Godfrey, Chief Marketing Officer at the PTO, commented: “Extending our partnership with beIN Sports is a testament to the success of our first PTO Tour season and the sport’s potential. Whilst live coverage of all our races in 2023 is key, success for us is about the whole media package. So the non-live content beIN will also broadcast – spotlighting our amazing athletes and their stories – is a very important part of building engagement and driving tune-in during our race weeks, in order to give professional triathletes the global platform they deserve.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with PTO once again. Last year’s competition was brilliantly received in all the markets we broadcast to and we know our audiences will be thrilled to see the best in triathlon back on our channels,” added Richard Verow, Chief Sports Officer & Managing Director of beIN UK.