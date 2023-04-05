Poland: BBC iPlayer on Play Now

BBC Studios has agreed to launch BBC Player with a second affiliate partner in Poland. The VoD service is available to Play Now TV subscribers effective immediately

Play Now viewers have access to some 500 hours of content from at launch, increasing to 1,000 hours within 12 months. Titles available include comedic drama Cheaters and period drama Sanditon, star studded The North Water with Colin Farrell and Stephen Graham, and crime thriller Ragdoll about the team of detectives hunting down a serial killer.

The service will also offer evergreen classic British comedies like Black Adder, You Rang M’Lord and ‘Allo, ‘Allo!, natural History programmes from Sir David Attenborough such as Attenborough & the Giant Dinosaur, Attenborough’s Birds of Paradise, Attenborough’s Wonder Of Eggs and documentaries such as Putin vs The West, Leaving Afghanistan and This World: Hong Kong’s Fight For Freedom (from May).

Younger viewers can enjoy global pre-school hit Bluey (pictured), in addition to Supertato that tells a story of the world’s first potato superhero, and JoJo and Gran Gran, an animated series celebrating the joyful relationship between a girl and her grandmother.

Zbigniew Pruski, BBC Studios’ Commercial Director for CEE, commented: “I’m proud to see the BBC Player growing in Poland in cooperation with another great partner of BBC Studios locally. We have an incredible and growing catalogue of content offering Polish viewers variety of programs. To complement our linear offering we are pleased to give viewers the opportunity to enjoy our programming whenever they want and support our partners”

Karina Rompa, Head of the Content Management and Acquisition Team, added: “BBC Studios has been our partner for years and we value this cooperation a lot. BBC Player content is a great addition to our increasingly rich programme offer of Play Now TV Box set-top boxes and mobile services. We hope our subscribers will appreciate the quality of the catalogue as we think it has something for everyone”.