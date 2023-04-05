Redge Technologies provides TV platform for MiŚOT Group

MiŚOT Group has chosen Redge Media as a complete and best-in-market technological solution for the development of IPTV/OTT/VoD services. The project includes the deployment of a platform that will be available to the customers of small and medium-sized ISPs.



MiŚOT Group is a holding company specialising in the wholesale production and supply of products and services to small and medium-sized telecommunications operators, which will soon become its shareholders. It currently has over 1,000 customers in this sector. Small and medium-sized telecom operators provide Internet access to 25 per cent of households in Poland and almost 40 per cent of stationary Internet users use their services.



“Our goal, which we have been pursuing for years, is to act in the interests of operators, and in particular to provide high-quality and cost-effective solutions for running a business. We are constantly expanding our offer and responding to the needs of the market,” commented Krzysztof Czuszek, CEO of MiŚOT.



Redge Media is a complete technology platform for IPTV/OTT television, developed by Redge Technologies since 2007. The solution consists of two main components. Redge Media SDP includes tools for content, user and service management, as well as applications for various end devices, including set-top boxes based on the AndroidTV system. Redge Media VDP is a solution for transcoding, securing and distributing video content. The Redge Media VDP includes a distributed content delivery network (CDN) that operates in a hybrid model, perfectly suited to the needs of telecom operators. In this mode, user traffic is automatically moved between on-premises nodes and the public cloud.



“Small and medium-sized telecom operators need modern TV in their offering – attractively priced and based on modern and practical technology solutions. I am convinced that we have achieved this,” added Krzysztof Czuszek.



“The provision of TV services has so far required economies of scale, which has been a challenge for small and medium-sized telecom operators. By partnering with Redge, MiŚOT Group will be able to launch a single platform that will be used by many cooperating operators, building a common volume with content providers. We believe that by providing broadband services to local communities, small and medium-sized operators complement the market offering of large operators,” said Marek Szymczak, Telco Media Sales Director and Partner Manager at Redge Technologies.