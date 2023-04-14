Advanced Television

Squirrel Media to acquire Mondo TV Studios

April 14, 2023

Squirrel Media has reached an agreement with Mondo, a European producer and distributor of animated content – through a binding letter of intent – for the integration into Squirrel Media of Mondo TV Studios.

Squirrel Media is a communication technology group chaired by Pablo Pereiro Lage. It works globally across four main business areas: advertising, communication media, content (creation and distribution of all types of audiovisual content) and technology (TMT services).

Under the terms of the agreement, Mondo TV Studios would become part of a leading Spanish group in technology within the media sector. The company would join Squirrel Media’s content business segment, creating a new animation vertical to produce and distribute new IPs, and at the same time offer animation services as a recurring activity engine, along with the distribution of animated content. It would also develop and build on synergies with the other business units that make up the Squirrel Media Group.

Related posts:

  1. Spain: Squirrel Media acquires DTT licences
  2. MONDO to join SVoD platform VRV
  3. Pluto TV, Mondo TV sign content deal
  4. Mondo, QYOU for LeEco
  5. Mondo TV Iberoamerica unveil MeteoHeroes video game

Categories: Articles, Business, M&A

Tags: ,