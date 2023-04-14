Squirrel Media to acquire Mondo TV Studios

Squirrel Media has reached an agreement with Mondo, a European producer and distributor of animated content – through a binding letter of intent – for the integration into Squirrel Media of Mondo TV Studios.

Squirrel Media is a communication technology group chaired by Pablo Pereiro Lage. It works globally across four main business areas: advertising, communication media, content (creation and distribution of all types of audiovisual content) and technology (TMT services).

Under the terms of the agreement, Mondo TV Studios would become part of a leading Spanish group in technology within the media sector. The company would join Squirrel Media’s content business segment, creating a new animation vertical to produce and distribute new IPs, and at the same time offer animation services as a recurring activity engine, along with the distribution of animated content. It would also develop and build on synergies with the other business units that make up the Squirrel Media Group.