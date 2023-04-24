Vivendi Q1 revenues up 3.3%

In the first quarter of 2023, French mass media company Vivendi has reported revenues were at €2.29 billion, compared to €2.21 billion for the first quarter of 2022. This 3.3 per cent increase was primarily due to revenue growth at Canal+ Group (+€32 million) and Havas (+€20 million), as well as the performance of video game publisher Gameloft (+€10 million).

Canal+ is currently pursuing its content aggregator strategy by enriching its offer through a recent partnership with Apple TV+

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi, and Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said in a joint statement: “All of our businesses progressed during the first quarter of 2023. Many positive signs have emerged in the last few months. The landmark agreement with Apple confirms Canal+ Group’s leadership position in France as a content aggregator. Studiocanal once again demonstrated its ability to produce films that draw large audiences. Havas signed major contracts with several prestigious clients. The success of Disney Dreamlight Valley and the promising start of its Disney Speedstorm game are a testament to the validity of Gameloft’s strategic transformation. At the same time, Vivendi has taken an important step in the fight against climate change and environmental protection. Its carbon reduction plan, which is being actively supported by the entire group, was validated last March by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), encouraging us to continue our efforts in this area.”

“Concerning the combination between Vivendi and Lagardère, we have submitted proposed remedies to the European Commission and are now awaiting its decision, which is expected in mid-June 2023. The good start to the year that we just recorded allows us to look forward to 2023 with confidence, while remaining vigilant about the macro-economic and geopolitical environment,” the statement concluded.

