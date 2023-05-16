Little Dot Studios invests in Formation Games

Digital content agency and media network, Little Dot Studios, has invested in Formation Games, an independent sports game studio. As part of the investment, Little Dot Studios, an All3Media company, has produced two TikTok series in anticipation of the launch of Formation Games’ inaugural game, CLUB, featuring sporting influencers and football club owners.

Currently in development, CLUB is a mobile, free-to-play digital football club ownership game. CLUB will utilise real-world player performances allowing owners to build their dream club from the ground up. CLUB aims to be a social destination for fans to create and build a digital football club with other players around the world, bringing fans even closer to the sport.

Little Dot Sport, Little Dot Studios’ sport specialist label, will be using its experience in ideating and delivering short-form content on TikTok to maximise cut through and reach a young demographic. The TikTok series’, consisting of the eight-part Let’s Settle It, and Meet the Clubs, will focus on opening up the conversation on club ownership and finding the most interesting stories in football to tell.

Jonty Barnes, CEO at Formation Games, said: “We believe that high-quality, scroll-stopping content defines the CLUB entertainment experience, both in-game and in how we communicate the CLUB experience to the world. Little Dot Studios speaks our language and has an innate ability to connect with audiences and communities around the world with long and short-form content, and we’re very proud to have them as investors and partners for the launch of CLUB and beyond.”

Dan Jones, CEO at Little Dot Studios, added: “Investing in Formation Games is significant for us as it illustrates our continued commitment to driving digital evolution, whether that’s platforms or content. I remember fondly the weeks lost to Championship Manager ‘93 and the chance to be part of this social gaming experience is incredibly exciting.”

Formation Games marks the first eSport investment by Little Dot Studios and follows on from the recently announced Little Dot Sport channel management and vertical video production contract win for David Beckham co-owned business, Guild Esports.

Formation Games is backed by Zee Prime Capital and includes a formidable array of more than 20 backers including Little Dot Studios, ATKA, Merit Circle, CitizenX, Moonlanding Ventures, Petrock Capital, Parc Capital and several high-profile angel investors specialising in GameFi, football and media.

CLUB will launch on Google Play and Apple stores in 2024.