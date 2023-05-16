Vodafone Spain revenue and subs down

Vodafone Spain saw its revenues fall by 3.7 per cent to €875 million in the fourth fiscal quarter (January to March), which was still an improvement on the previous quarter when there was an 8.7 per cent decline.

For the whole year, Vodafone posted a 5.7 per cent drop in revenues on the previosu year to €3.51 billion.

In terms of customers, Vodafone Spain lost 121,000 broadband customers in the fourth quarter to 2.9 million with pay-TV shedding 56,000 subscribers down to 1.5 million.

Vodafone Spain is now in “strategic review” in the words of the new CEO Margherita Della Valle. The group has announced a 10% cut in global workforce over the next three years.