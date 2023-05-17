Sky, Sony extend content deal

Sky and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) have agreed a multi-year continuation of their partnership, which will see Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) feature films and SPT series come to Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment customers in the UK and Ireland.

The deal will bring some of SPE’s biggest titles and franchises to Sky Cinema customers. This slate includes upcoming films such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (pictured), Gran Turismo, Equalizer 3, the next instalment of the Ghostbusters franchise, and the next feature films in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (including Kraven the Hunter, El Muerto and Madame Web). The deal also includes recent hits such as Whitney Houston biopic Whitney: I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto.

Sky Cinema customers will continue to have access to an extensive selection of popular films in the SPE catalogue, including films in the Spider-Man, Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Men In Black, Bad Boys and Karate Kid franchises. Sky Entertainment customers will have access to future seasons of popular series The Good Doctor and S.W.A.T.

The multi-year extension also allows Sky Store customers to buy or rent film and TV series from the Sony Pictures library. The deal also includes live and on demand content for streaming service NOW.

Stephen van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer, UK & Europe, Sky, commented: “Our customers love Sony’s film and television content and with this extension they will keep enjoying it for years to come. Content is king, and the strength of our partnerships with the very best gives our customers access to 100,000 hours of world class content that can be streamed straight to their TV over Wi-Fi, and watched in the way they want”

Mark Young, Executive Vice President, Networks & Distribution, EMEA, Sony Pictures Television added: “Sky are fantastic partners, and this deal extension means their audiences in the UK and Ireland can continue enjoying the best of Sony Pictures. We’ve seen the media landscape become increasingly competitive in recent years, but through it all, the appetite for great content, and connecting that with audiences, never changes. We’re incredibly delighted to announce this deal and extend our relationship”