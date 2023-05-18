Advanced Television

Sky Sports, UGSA extend rights deal

May 18, 2023

Sky Sports and USGA have announced an extension of their partnership, with the broadcaster to air live action for a further three years.

Per the new deal, Sky Sports viewers can continue to enjoy live action from the US Open Championship, as well as: Women’s golf with the US Women’s Open and US Women’s Amateur Championship and Curtis Cup Match between the UK and Ireland and the US; and additional events including the US Senior Open and the US Amateur Championship

Sky Sports is home to all four men’s majors and all five women’s majors exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf, as well as the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour all available to subscribers.

Categories: Articles, Content, Rights

Tags: , , ,