Sky Sports extends PGA Tour rights

Sky Sports has announced an extension to its broadcast deal to show live PGA Tour events.

As part of the deal with Warner Bros Discovery, the strategic partner of the PGA Tour, Sky Sports will continue to show a minimum of 36 golf events per year. The deal covers all PGA Tour FedEXCup events including the FedEXCup Playoffs, the Tour Championship and Presidents Cup.

Sky Sports will provide extensive coverage of PGA Tour competitions, including Early Coverage, Marquee Group, Featured Holes and Featured Groups.

Sky Sports Managing Director, Jonathan Licht, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the PGA Tour. The extended deal cements Sky Sports’ place as the home of golf in the UK and Ireland and means our customers will be able to follow the key live action on the Tour for years to come.”

PGA Tour Chief Media Officer, Rick Anderson, commented: “We are extremely pleased to continue our long partnership with Sky Sports in a key market, one that values golf at the highest level. Sky Sports’ localised production connects the best in professional golf, the PGA Tour, to our UK audience.’

Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe President and Managing Director, Andrew Georgiou, added: “Sky has been a long-term partner to Discovery and now Warner Bros Discovery for more than 30 years, helping to bring our channels and content to millions of people. Building on this relationship and extending PGA Tour coverage on Sky Sports is a clear winner for viewers in the UK & Ireland, particularly given the channel’s proven commitment to innovative golf broadcasting and excellent live coverage.”

Sky Sports Golf will show all four men’s Majors, all five women’s Majors and both men’s and women’s tours in 2022 – well over 100 tournaments in total. In addition, golf fans can tune in for round-the-clock coverage on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports’ social and digital platforms.