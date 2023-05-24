Portugal: Vodafone launches 5 in 1 TV box

Vodafone Portugal has launched Vodafone TV play, a 5 in 1 4K TV personalised, dubbed the ‘smart box of the future;.

The device brings together embedded Android TV, the interface of the Vodafone TV service, the Android T smart system, voice control support via Google Assistant, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system, with Dolby Atmos support and integrated Chromecast.

The new TV box, the only one in Portugal with these features, provides users with the ability to control the experience by voice, searching and accessing entertainment, as well as getting answers to questions, controlling the TV and other smart devices at home.

The Box can be used as a speaker without needing the TV to be on, simply by connecting a smartphone or other equipment via Bluetooth or Google Cast, via Wi-Fi.

Simultaneously, Vodafone Portugal also launched the new interface of its TV service, providing faster access to the available applications and geared towards greater content personalisation.

The new box will be included free of charge in the operator’s Fibra Super Séries packages, while other customers will pay an additional fee of €5 per month during the launch period.