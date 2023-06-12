RSMB, Streamhub TV measurement partnership

RSMB and Streamhub have announced a partnership that they say will create “a unique offer in the cross-platform measurement of viewing linear and streamed TV”.

The partnership will provide clients with RSMB’s currency grade data modelling capabilities matched with Streamhub’s multi dataset analytics and activation platform.

The initial focus of the partnership will be to build out incremental reach calculations for clients. This will allow reporting of the reach delivered by streaming services over and above the reach of linear TV through the integration of currency metrics with first party data. The partnership will initially focus on Japan where Streamhub will be representing RSMB’s capability in the market. However, key modules will be available in all markets internationally.

Chris Mundy, CEO of RSMB, commented: “RSMB has a successful track record in managing data integrations and calculation of currency metrics. Partnering with Streamhub allows us to operationalise these measurement solutions more quickly, in more markets.”

Akihiro Tsuchiya, CEO of Streamhub, added: “We are excited to see our audience analytics product move into cross-platform measurement, bringing together our two strengths: managing complex streaming data and handling currency-grade panel data to service both TV and streaming advertising opportunities.”