Joymo rolls out GB Basketball TV

Joymo and the British Basketball Federation have unveiled a partnership for the sport in England, Scotland and Wales, underpinned by the launch of GB Basketball TV – a new direct-to-fan digital service.

The Joymo-powered OTT digital content hub becomes the home of GB Basketball content and is set to feature live match streams, highlights, short and long format video features available to fans to watch live and on demand.

The platform will launch with live coverage of Women’s EuroBasket 2023 (June 15th-25th) – a key event in the Olympic qualification journey – after Joymo acquired the rights in the UK via the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Additionally, as a part of Joymo’s rights acquisition, GB Basketball TV will also be the only place to watch the Great Britain U20s, U18s and U16s representative teams compete in the FIBA European Youth Championships later this summer.

The subscription-based service will offer fans the flexibility to purchase a range of pay-per-view options including a Summer Pass, with full coverage of all Team GB matches from Women’s EuroBasket 2023 and three age group levels at the FIBA European Youth Championships – a minimum of 45 matches – available for £19.99.

Chris Grant, Chair of the British Basketball Federation, said: “This is a very important milestone in the development of British Basketball. The launch of GB Basketball TV, and the provision of more opportunities to watch our amazing players compete at all levels, are key pillars in our strategy to grow the game. Our partnership with Joymo creates a platform to deliver more coverage in an easily accessible way. Having a single online destination for all our content will enable us to introduce more people to the sport and give our fanbase more of what they want.”

Hannah Griffiths, VP Content Acquisition & Partnerships at Joymo, added: “We are thrilled to be working with British Basketball to power their streaming ambitions and broader digital strategy. This new digital home of the sport can deliver to British Basketball’s most important stakeholders: fans, participants, and commercial partners. This is an alliance of great strategic importance for Joymo, showcasing the strength of our proposition as both a platform provider and rights acquisition partner.”

As part of the agreement between Joymo and British Basketball, the streaming services provider becomes an Official Partner and title sponsor of the Great Britain Women’s Basketball team. Joymo will use the opportunity to promote GB Basketball TV, with the new brand logo set to appear on Team GB shirts during the Women’s EuroBasket 2023 tournament, and the European Youth Championships.