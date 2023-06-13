Maximise your viewership with targeted email marketing

Email remains one of the most effective methods to reach subscribers – achieving a higher engagement rate than social media, and with most consumers checking their emails at least once a day, email marketing is a powerful way to reach audiences.

Email marketing can help you build a relationship with your audience while also driving traffic to your free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels and platform, social media channels, or anywhere else for that matter. You can even segment your emails and target users by demographic so you’re only sending people the messages they want to see most.

Think about automation, where emails can be triggered based on user behavior. If you identify subscribers watching less of your content, send an email inviting them to check out some ideas that you’ve made based on their viewing history. This type of nudge increases the likelihood that they’ll go back to watching that film or series.

Remarketing

Remarketing or retargeting is where you serve ads to people who have already visited your OTT service or previously watched your FAST channels. It’s an effective – and can be cost-effective – way of re-engaging users and keeping them coming back for more.

Remarketing can give you a higher conversion by displaying ad banners to users even if they are not on your site, making your exposure 10 times higher than others.

One of the most critical elements of marketing is reaching the right audience. There is virtually no audience more relevant to your business than one made up of people who already have a clearly an active interest in your platform. Remarketing offers a distinct advantage in that it can lead to higher conversion rates when done well. As your ads remind users to return to your site, targeting just the right people at the right time, it understandably leads to more people remaining engaged. That, in turn, results in a far higher conversion rate for your business.

Show your subscribers some love

Churn is inevitable considering the number of new streaming services springing up, it seems, every week.

The old notion that it may cost up to five times more to acquire a new customer than to keep an existing one may no longer be true, but when it comes to customer acquisition, remember that you are basically starting from scratch.

It takes time and money to interest new subscribers, and even more to convince them to use your product. With current customers, you don’t have to fight against as many barriers. Customer retention also measures how satisfied subscribers are and can increase return on investment. So, efforts should not be limited to new customer acquisition only, but to retaining your existing subscribers also.

Timing is everything

Take a moment to think about timing – there are times in people’s lives when they may be more open to changes in their entertainment ecosystem.

Points of frustration is about identifying when people are unhappy with their current streaming service. You may be able to find these people through their online search activity, advertising based on keyword search terms such as “how to cancel XYZ cable”.

To learn how FAST Channel TV’s can help you to deploy an end-to-end white label TV streaming platform, maximize monetisation, expand channel lineups, and onboard new partners, visit Fast Channels TV.

This is a sponsored article.