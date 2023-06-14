Nørrelund rejoins Viaplay

Peter Nørrelund has rejoined Viaplay Group with immediate effect and will take up the position of EVP and Chief Sports & Sports Business Development Officer. He was previously Viaplay Group’s Chief Sports Officer and spent more than 20 years at the Group before leaving earlier this spring.

Nørrelund will report to Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO. Nørrelund will hold overall responsibility for Viaplay Group’s sports operations and sports rights management and acquisitions in all markets. In addition, he will lead a new cross-market sports business development unit that will focus on maximising revenue and product opportunities for the Group’s sports content.

Nørrelund will be a member of the Group Executive Management team and will be based in Copenhagen. Cecilia Gave, who previously held the position of Viaplay Group EVP and Head of Sports and a range of other senior management roles, will leave the company to pursue new opportunities.

Madsen Lindemann commented: “I’m thrilled that Peter is joining us again. I’ve worked closely with Peter for most of my career and Viaplay Group will benefit enormously from his remarkable network, knowledge and experience in the years to come. As well as overseeing Europe’s leading sports production team, Peter will be instrumental in ensuring we get the best possible returns from our sports investments. On behalf of Viaplay Group, I would like to thank Cecilia for her dedication, expertise and invaluable contributions over the years and wish her all the very best.”

Nørrelund added: “This was simply too good a chance to turn down. Viaplay Group has a highly talented team and many possibilities to drive business and realise the full potential of our rights portfolio, which is simply the best in the industry. Starting today, my priority is to improve our existing revenue streams and create new ones. I’m full of energy ahead of this challenge and feel certain that great opportunities lie ahead of us.”

Last week, Anders Jensen stepped down from his role as Viaplay Group CEO.