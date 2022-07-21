DAZN’s Breeze named Viaplay Head of Sports UK

Viaplay Group has appointed Edward Breeze as SVP and Head of Sports UK. Breeze has held a range of executive positions in the UK sports industry, and in his new role he will lead Viaplay Group’s sports operations in the region.

Breeze will join Viaplay Group in October from DAZN, where he is currently EVP Rights. He has previously worked at Perform, Inform and Octagon. Breeze will become a member of Viaplay Group’s sports leadership team, reporting to Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group Chief Sports Officer, and will be based in London.

Breeze commented: “I’m thrilled to join Viaplay Group. I’ve been impressed by the way the company is successfully launching in new countries, acquiring high-profile sports rights and constantly developing synergies between markets. I like the big ambitions and am looking forward to the adventures and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Nørrelund added: “We’re pleased to welcome Edward to Viaplay’s experienced and talented sports team. His in-depth knowledge of streaming, sports and the local market makes him an ideal fit as we launch in the UK. Live sport is in our DNA and we will offer UK viewers a very attractive line-up – with much more to come.”

In the UK, Viaplay will show sports currently available on Premier Sports’ platforms, including UEFA national team, La Liga, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and Coppa Italia football; United Rugby Championship, Rugby Football League and Top 14 rugby; NASCAR motorsport; and the Elite Ice Hockey League.