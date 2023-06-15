Motorvision.TV launches on Freeview UK

Motorvision.TV has launched on Freeview UK via Channelbox on Freeview channel 271.

Motorvision.TV is the lifestyle and entertainment channel for all fans of driving fun, driving culture and motor sports.



Channelbox is a multi-channel platform available on connected Freeview channel 271 and Channelbox mobile applications worldwide. Channelbox is the only platform on Freeview UK that supports FAST channels monetisation and offers over 70 TV channels to the Freeview viewers.

“We are thrilled to add Motorvision.TV to our extensive lineup of sports channels and offer this fantastic content to all auto fans absolutely free,” said Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox head of business development.

“We’re excited to partner with Channelbox as our latest distribution partner for our FAST channel in the UK“, added Raimund Köhler, CEO of Motorvision Group. “More than that, we are thrilled to present them with an extensive motorsport portfolio. This includes, among others, the exciting NASCAR Whelen Euro Series race from Brands Hatch, as well as the entire Legends Cars Championship.”