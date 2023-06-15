Nielsen introduces Media Data Room

Audience measurement, data and analytics specialist Nielsen is introducing Nielsen Media Data Room (MDR), a cloud-based platform designed to modernise the way the company distributes its wealth of audience data. As census first-party data from clients plays an increasing role in measurement, Nielsen says this will provide the industry with the necessary means to access and share large data sets in an efficient, privacy-safe way.

Nielsen’s MDR will be brought to market by working with Snowflake and using its Media Data Cloud as the underlying platform. The first data set made available under this initial implementation will be Nielsen Respondent Level Data (NRLD), which is a modelled, representative subsample from 35 million homes, for US National linear television. Clients will easily access NRLD and query the data for near real-time insights.

By leveraging Snowflake, Nielsen will bring a familiar technology platform that is already embedded into many client workflows. This will enable efficient and governed deployment of Nielsen Media Data Room, minimise set up for existing Snowflake clients, and provide clients with the flexibility to join Nielsen and their first-party datasets more easily in the future.

MDR is one of many ways in which Nielsen is ensuring its data is available in the media ecosystem. While Nielsen will continue to enhance data delivery through APIs, industry workflows that fuel the industry’s buying and posting systems, and in Nielsen ONE, MDR will ultimately replace all previous forms of data distribution, including FTP and custom Nielsen applications.

“Nielsen has always been a company leading the way in how it uses data in powerful ways on behalf of our customers,” said Srini Varadarajan, Chief Technology Officer for Audience Measurement. “The modernisation of our data architecture in service of delivering analytics to customers in a highly customisable, secure and reliable cloud-based environment is yet another example of how we innovate to serve the complex needs of the media ecosystem.”

The introduction of Nielsen MDR underscores the evolution and modernisation of Nielsen’s data architecture, which sits atop Nielsen’s Media Data Lake – the cloud-based repository that houses all of the data used by the company for audience measurement. Nielsen MDR is the first phase of its data modernisation strategy and will ultimately evolve to be powered by Snowflake’s data clean room technology, offering an environment that allows companies to perform data collaboration and analysis with respondent level data from all households in the future.

“In today’s media ecosystem, advertisers, agencies and media companies all need data collaboration and accessibility in near real-time, all wrapped in a privacy-preserving technology,” said Bill Stratton, Global Head of Media, Entertainment and Advertising, Snowflake. “In joining Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud, Nielsen will be delivering the next generation of data products for their clients.”

Nielsen’s progress towards building a technology ecosystem that meets customers’ needs for privacy, speed, reliability and effectiveness reflects the significant investment Nielsen has made in recent years alongside the development and launch of its Nielsen ONE platform. Nielsen MDR will play a significant role in the company’s preparation to transition to Big Data+Panel National TV measurement and ultimately support the industry’s transition to Individual Commercial Metrics.