Mediapro opens Florida virtual production centre

Grup Mediapro’s Mediapro US subsidiary has launched the largest virtual production centre in South Florida, along with BrandStar, a major US producer.

The new facility includes a giant LED wall – 24 metres wide, 7 metres high and with over 1,000 panels – at its Miami studios.

As part of the deal, BrandStar designed, constructed and installed the LED wall and will offer support services for the operation of the virtual production system.

Mediapro plans to open centres in Miami, Barcelona, New York later on this year and in 2024.

In Barcelona, the virtual production set will be launched in late 2023. This studio will be located in 22@, Europe’s largest urban audiovisual production hub, and will combine 235 square metres of LED panels with green screens.

In the third quarter of this year, the group will add a new, 1,500 square meter virtual production centre in New York. The second phase of this strategic plan will be completed with the 2024 launch in Madrid of another centre. In later phases, Grup Mediapro will deploy this technology in all its production centres.

Each year, Mediapro US produces more than 5,500 hours of TV content and operates 10 TV channels. With a 200-strong team of staff, Mediapro US provides production services to numerous TV shows for clients such as CNN, ESPN, beIN Sports, HolaTV, Hemisphere Media Group and CONCACAF.