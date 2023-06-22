Sky launches Sky Live camera

Sky has unveiled its Sky Live device. The new interactive camera brings new ways to share TV moments with family and friends, work out, play and video call – all via Sky Glass.

Fraser Stirling, Global Chief Product Officer at Sky, commented: “We surprised everyone when we launched our streaming TV, Sky Glass, in 2021. Now we’re doing it again. Sky Live makes your TV much more than just a TV, by introducing new entertainment experiences for the heart of your home. Get active with motion control games, work out with body tracking technology, video call on the big screen and watch TV with loved ones – even from afar. And this is just the start. With our powerful Entertainment OS ecosystem, it will keep getting better with every update.”

Sky Live makes the big screen in the living room even smarter, more social, and more interactive. Key features include:

Enjoy TV together, even when you’re apart.

See and hear family and friends in their own homes alongside content on the TV screen.

Working across live channels and Sky on demand content – the dedicated Watch Together button on screen lets users invite family and friends to watch together.

And with Auto-Tracking, users will always be in shot and in focus. Plus, Sky Live’s background noise suppression technology means sound will be crystal-clear.

With the exclusive Mvmnt fitness app, users can choose from over 130 interactive workouts, including a range of strength, mobility, Pilates and yoga classes for all abilities.

Users can use their body as the controller in fun active games like Starri, PAW Patrol PAWsome fitness and Fruit Ninja with Sky Live’s Motion Control technology, which uses AI-powered body tracking and gesture control.

PUsers can play solo at home, or challenge family and friends to join in a range of fun multiplayer games and experiences like Monopoly.

With VideoBooth users can capture short videos and photos on Sky Glass.

Also coming soon is the Stingray Karaoke app, allowing users to record, play back and share performances on social media.

Make Zoom calls to any device.

Sky Live is available to buy in the UK immediately. Cutomers can buy the device for £6 per month interest-free credit on a 48-month contract, £12 per month on a 24-month contract, or £290 RRP.

