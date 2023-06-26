SpaceX valued at $150 billion

Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket-to-broadband business has been valued at about a $150 billion (€137.6bn) business. The value comes as Musk is offering to sell shares to the unquoted company that would raise the current value to about $150 billion, says Bloomberg News, quoting people familiar with the matter.

SpaceX is offering shares at more than $80/$81 per share.

Elon Musk, in a published comment on June 25th, only stated that any comment would be illegal. This, if nothing else, confirms that something is happening behind the scenes.

SpaceX previously was reported to have been seeking to raise around $750 million back in January and giving the company a (then) valuation of some $137 billion.

The WSJ has confirmed the existence of the planned cash-raising exercise. Investors say the profit potential of Starlink, which is designed to improve internet access in rural areas, is the biggest driver of the company’s value, the WSJ reported.

On June 23rd, SpaceX successfully deployed more than 50 additional satellites, adding to a constellation it uses to beam broadband internet coverage to the Earth below.

Jonathan McDowell, astrophysicist and close observer of all things Starlink, says 4,698 Starlink satellites have now been launched of which 4,368 are in orbit and 4,329 are “working”.